Former Kentucky Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 59

A closeup of a Nike basketball with Kentucky's logo on it.LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A basketball with a Kentucky Wildcats logo sits on the floor during the game against the Georgetown College Tigers at Rupp Arena on November 9, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Two college basketball programs are in mourning today following the passing of former Kentucky and USC guard Dwight Anderson. He was 59 years old.

According to the Lexington Herald-Ledger, Anderson passed away over the weekend. Per the report, the cause of his passing is currently under investigation.

Anderson was the No. 1 freshman recruit in the country back in 1978. Nicknamed “The Blur,” Anderson had an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 13.3 points per game – second on the team that year. But after playing in only 11 games as a sophomore, missing Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament appearance, he switched to USC.

As a member of the Trojans, Anderson began to truly live up to his potential. In 39 games over two seasons he averaged 20.0 points per game, leading the team in points per game both years. He helped lead USC to the NCAA Tournament in 1982, and had a game-leading 22 points in a narrow loss to Wyoming.

After his heroics at USC, Dwight Anderson was drafted 41st overall by the Washington Bullets in the 1982 NBA Draft. His professional career didn’t last too long though. He played one season with the Denver Nuggets and then several seasons in the Continental Basketball Association with different teams.

Sadly, Anderson admitted in a 2013 interview that cocaine use and alcohol derailed his playing career. He eventually became homeless, reduced to hustling in one-on-one basketball and scavenging for fast-food scraps.

However, he got clean and had been living with his mother to take care of her at the time of his passing.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Anderson’s family and loved ones.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.