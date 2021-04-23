Former Kentucky Basketball Star Reportedly Dies In Car Accident

On Thursday night, the basketball world received heartbreaking news that a beloved former college basketball player passed away.

Former Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke reportedly died in a car accident in Los Angeles. He was just 19 years old.

According to a report from WKYT, Clarke was working out with fellow former Kentucky basketball player BJ Boston. The two departed their workout in separate cars, with Boston driving behind Clarke.

Heartbreaking news now made official from WKYT Terrence Clarke has passed away. Prayers to his family on this terrible tragedy — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 23, 2021

Clarke had just signed with Klutch Sports on Wednesday in an attempt to enter the NBA draft and play in the league.

He was the No. 8 player in the 2021 recruiting class before he eventually chose to play at Kentucky. Unfortunately, his season was cut short and he played just eight games after suffering a leg injury.

He made six starts for the Wildcats, averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The sporting world has poured in with love and condolences for the Clarke family. Former Kentucky stars, such as Malik Monk, posted messages to social media.

Our thoughts are with the Clarke family during this difficult time.