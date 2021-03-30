Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson Finalizes Transfer Decision

After spending three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats, dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Over the course of his career in Lexington, Wilson completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 3,436 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He did a lot of his damage on the ground, running for over 1,000 yards in a three-year span.

Wilson missed the majority of the 2019 season due to a torn patella tendon in his left knee, but he managed to recover from that injury and lead the Wildcats to a win in the Gator Bowl this past season.

So what’s next for Wilson at the collegiate level? It turns out he’s going to spend his final year of eligibility with the Lobos.

According to Yahoo insider Pete Thamel, the former Kentucky quarterback is finalizing a transfer to New Mexico.

Sources: Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson is finalizing a transfer to New Mexico. He went 17-8 as a starter at Kentucky. He’ll be immediately eligible and has one season remaining. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 30, 2021

Wilson hasn’t confirmed the move yet, but he already said goodbye to Kentucky earlier this year.

“I want to start by saying thank you to the coaching staff at Kentucky for the opportunities I have been given for the past three years,” Wilson said. “I also want to thank my teammates. I have made relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Thank you, Kentucky. It’s been a good ride.”

Even though he’s no longer part of the team, Wilson will still receive a lot of support from Kentucky fans this year.