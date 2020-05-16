Former SEC Football Star Has Reportedly Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world received some sad news when a former SEC star passed away.

According to a report from Kentucky insider Matt Jones, former Kentucky star Rodger Bird passed away. He was 76 years old.

Bird starred on offense for the Wildcats, lettering for three years at the school at halfback. All three of his brothers played for Kentucky as well, according to a report from The Gleaner.

Jerry played basketball for then-head coach Adolph Rupp, while Calvin, Rodger and Billy all played football for the Wildcats. Rodger’s talent eventually took him to the AFL.

Rodger Bird was one of the best to ever play at Kentucky, a two-time All SEC player who then went on to play for the Oakland Raiders He loved Corbin and was a huge advocate to all from the mountains Prayers to the family and A hearty salute to a wonderful man and a UK legend. pic.twitter.com/D7x2D5tcMe — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 16, 2020

In his three years at Kentucky, Bird was named first-team All-American in 1965 by Time magazine and NBC. He was also a two-time All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection by the Associated Press.

Bird racked up 1,699 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns during his career with the Wildcats. His best season came in 1965 when he rushed for 646 yards and 12 touchdowns. The best game of his career came in 1963 against Virginia Tech when he rushed for 157 yards.

After a standout career at the collegiate level, the Oakland Raiders selected Bird in the 1966 AFL draft. He helped the Raiders to their first AFL championship, taking down the Houston Oilers.

Bird’s career was derailed by shoulder injuries after just three years in the league.

Our thoughts are with the Bird family and Wildcats football community.