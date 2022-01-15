The sporting world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure from the sport of college basketball after he passed away this weekend.

Joe Hall, a College Basketball Hall of Famer, passed away this week, according to a statement from Kentucky head coach John Calipari. Hall was 93 years old.

“Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning,” Calipari said in a statement. “Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball.”

“Coach Hall made it the job it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching. Coach Hall always met me with a smile, including two days ago when I went to see him and hold his hand. He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight.”

Hall started his basketball career with the Wildcats as a player in 1948. After transferring from the program, he spent several years as a head coach at two different programs.

He returned to Kentucky in 1965 as an assistant coach for the Wildcats, where he served under legendary coach Adolph Rupp. He eventually took over as head coach in 1972 and took the program to a national title in 1978.

Our thoughts are with the Hall family.