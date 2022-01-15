The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Basketball Coach Has Died

Drexel v KentuckyLEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 21: Joe Hall ( blue jacket) and Herky Rupp (coat and tie) are pictured with members of the Kentucky Wildcats after the 88-44 victory over the Drexel Dragons at Rupp Arena on December 21, 2009 in Lexington, Kentucky. The victory was the 2,000th for Kentucky . Joe Hall coached Kentucky to a national championship and Herky Rupp is the son of former Coach Adolph Rupp. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The sporting world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure from the sport of college basketball after he passed away this weekend.

Joe Hall, a College Basketball Hall of Famer, passed away this week, according to a statement from Kentucky head coach John Calipari. Hall was 93 years old.

“Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning,” Calipari said in a statement. “Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball.”

“Coach Hall made it the job it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching. Coach Hall always met me with a smile, including two days ago when I went to see him and hold his hand. He understood everything that was said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand tight.”

Hall started his basketball career with the Wildcats as a player in 1948. After transferring from the program, he spent several years as a head coach at two different programs.

He returned to Kentucky in 1965 as an assistant coach for the Wildcats, where he served under legendary coach Adolph Rupp. He eventually took over as head coach in 1972 and took the program to a national title in 1978.

Our thoughts are with the Hall family.

