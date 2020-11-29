Here’s Why Coach Cal Didn’t Attend Press Conference After Loss

Head coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats suffered a huge loss on Sunday afternoon. The No. 10 ranked team in the country fell to Richmond, 76-6,4 at home in Rupp Arena.

The loss drew unwanted, early-season attention to the Wildcats, but not as much as Calipari’s post-game move. Those that watched the game were quick to notice that the Kentucky head coach skipped out on the press conference.

Originally, no one had an explanation for Calipari’s actions. Without context came criticism, as many felt that the team’s leader should’ve been present to go over the bad loss.

However, a media member finally clarified the mystery. According to Tyler Greever of WHAS11, Calipari was pre-scheduled to not attend the post-game press conference.

Assistant coach Joel Justus stood alone to answer for Kentucky’s lackadaisical performance in the loss.

Joel Justus speaking in place of John Calipari (it was announced before the game that Calipari would not be doing a news conference, but he will do the postgame radio show) after the Richmond loss. Justus: "We have to become a little bit more unselfish on the offensive end." — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 29, 2020

The Wildcats led at the end of the first half 32-38, but squandered the early advantage pretty quickly. Kentucky gave up 48 second-half points and tallied zero assists in the last 20 minutes.

“We have to become a little bit more unselfish on the offensive end,” Justus said in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Spiders proved that they can compete on the national scene with the early-season statement win. Richmond forced 21 turnovers and scored 22 points off of the takeaways, completely stifling Kentucky’s offense. The Spiders also shot 53 percent from the field in the second half as they coasted to the victory.

For Calipari and the Wildcats, the loss probably won’t end up meaning much. Plenty of Kentucky basketball teams have dropped games early in the season and gone on to a deep NCAA tournament run. However, Calipari’s squad will return to the court in just two days to play No. 6 Kansas without much momentum. A loss to the Jayhawks would drop the Wildcats to a 1-2 start.