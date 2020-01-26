Immanuel Quickley Hits Buzzer Beater From Half Court To Give Kentucky Halftime Lead

Kentucky vs. last year’s national runner up Texas Tech has lived up to the billing tonight. The Red Raiders prepared to take a narrow lead into halftime at home, but Immanuel Quickley had other thoughts.

With 1.6 seconds left in the half, Quickley got the inbounds pass, took a few steps, and let one fly from the half court line.

He lets the ball go a few tenths of a second before the buzzer, but with enough time that it was clearly a good shot. The heavy banked in, turning Texas Tech’s 34-33 lead into a 36-34 edge for Kentucky.

Video of the shot, via CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone:

Immanuel Quickley at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/DWl87TktMN — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 25, 2020

That shot puts Immanuel Quickley ahead of Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards to lead all scorers in the game with 13. Quickley is 5-of-12 from the field, but 3-of-5 from three point range. Johnny Juzang is the only other Wildcat to attempt a three, while Texas Tech is just 2-for-10 from deep in the game.

Edwards finished with 10 in the half to lead the Red Raiders.

Big man Nick Richards has also been a major issue for the Red Raiders. He heads into the break with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, as well as eight rebounds to lead all players.

Kentucky has a solid rebound edge in this one, 21-13.

The second half of this tight battle between the No. 15 and No. 18 teams in the country just tipped off on ESPN.

[Kyle Boone]