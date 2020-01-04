The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Kentucky Star Guard Ashton Hagans

Ashton Hagans celebrates a Kentucky win.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 28: Ashton Hagans #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after 78-70 OT win against the Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena on December 28, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky earned a much-needed win over Missouri this afternoon, but it almost feels like a loss since sophomore guard Ashton Hagans suffered an injury in the process.

Hagans could have entered the 2019 NBA Draft after a solid freshman year with the Wildcats. Instead, the former five-star guard made the bold decision to return to school.

This season has been quite successful for Hagans, who is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.

During the second half of the Kentucky-Missouri game this afternoon, Hagans suffered an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game.

He needed help going to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign for the Wildcats.

Now, John Calipari and his staff will wait until they get an update on Hagans.

While the injury is being listed as a sprained ankle, the replay looks pretty discouraging.

Hagans immediately grabbed the back of his leg when trying to guard Dru Smith.

If Kentucky loses Hagans for any period of time it would be a huge blow to the team, but the concern here is whether or not it’ll end his season.

Hagans isn’t just one of the best defensive players in the country, he’s a legitimate prospect with NBA potential.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hagans’ injury.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.