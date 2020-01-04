Injury Update For Kentucky Star Guard Ashton Hagans

Kentucky earned a much-needed win over Missouri this afternoon, but it almost feels like a loss since sophomore guard Ashton Hagans suffered an injury in the process.

Hagans could have entered the 2019 NBA Draft after a solid freshman year with the Wildcats. Instead, the former five-star guard made the bold decision to return to school.

This season has been quite successful for Hagans, who is averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game.

During the second half of the Kentucky-Missouri game this afternoon, Hagans suffered an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game.

He needed help going to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign for the Wildcats.

Now, John Calipari and his staff will wait until they get an update on Hagans.

Ashton Hagans being helped to the locker room after coming out of the game. Not putting much weight on one side as he limped through the tunnel. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 4, 2020

While the injury is being listed as a sprained ankle, the replay looks pretty discouraging.

Hagans immediately grabbed the back of his leg when trying to guard Dru Smith.

Ashton Hagans injury to the back of his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/j0FenMoyCR — Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) January 4, 2020

If Kentucky loses Hagans for any period of time it would be a huge blow to the team, but the concern here is whether or not it’ll end his season.

Hagans isn’t just one of the best defensive players in the country, he’s a legitimate prospect with NBA potential.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hagans’ injury.