There’s 1 Player Rising The Most On Mel Kiper’s Big Board

NFL prospects have gone through workouts all week in an effort to show off their skills and physical attributes with less than a month to go before the 2021 draft. It’s possible that players could boost their stock with just a single moment, so there’s plenty of pressure involved in a Pro Day.

One prospect that thrived under the heat was Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis. The former Wildcat clocked a 4.41 in his 40-yard dash and recorded a 42″ vertical in his workout on Wednesday.

The numbers are outstanding for the young linebacker who came in at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds. The display also earned him quite a bit of respect from Mel Kiper.

The ESPN draft analyst has apparently taken notice of Davis and is shuffling his big board around as result. It’s possible that the former Kentucky defender could be the second linebacker taken in April, after Penn State’s Micah Parsons.

The fastest recent riser on @MelKiperESPN's board is Kentucky LB Jamin Davis. At his Pro Day today he checked in a 6-4, 234 pounds with a 42" vertical and 4.41 40 time. Could be the second LB off the board in the first round. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2021

Davis burst onto the scene in 2020 after making just 42 tackles in his first two years at Kentucky. During his junior season, he racked up 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and three interceptions, one of which he returned 85 yards for a score.

Apart from Parsons, Davis will have competition from some other talented linebackers in a month’s time. Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins have also been mentioned in the first round conversation after successful collegiate careers.

Regardless of when Davis’s name is called in April, he’ll have a chance to showcase his athleticism next year in the NFL. Time will tell exactly where that opportunity will be.

