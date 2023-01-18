John Calipari Announces Heartbreaking Basketball Passing

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives insturctions to his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari shared some sad news on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Chris Simmons, who worked as an athletic trainer under Calipari at Kentucky and at the University of Memphis, has passed away.

Calipari confirmed Simmons' death on Twitter.

"Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Calipari wrote. "He was old-school & would sleep in the dorm if it helped kids get ready to play. Never babied them but always protected. I loved him like a brother and appreciate everything he did for my family. RIP, Chris."

A 2002 graduate of the University of Memphis, Simmons spent three years on Calipari's staff at his alma mater before following him to Kentucky, where he worked for a decade and was part of the Wildcats' 2011-12 national championship quad.

Simmons returned to Memphis in 2019 and worked under Penny Hardaway until stepping down in November 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Simmons' family and friends.