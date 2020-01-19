John Calipari Responds To Arkansas Game Ejection

John Calipari was unable to keep his composure against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

A questionable offensive foul call against the Wildcats sparked an intense reaction from Kentucky’s head coach. Calipari followed officials all the way to half-court, pleading his case.

But Calipari took things too far according to the officials. The Wildcats coach was hit with a double-technical and subsequent ejection in the second half of Saturday’s contest.

Without their leader, the Wildcats overcame the intense Arkansas crowd, beating the Razorbacks 73-66.

Calipari voiced his pride for his team on Twitter following Saturday’s contest.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the players and the staff and their will to win,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “As I walked off the court, Ashton Hagans said, ‘We got this,’ so I felt good walking off the court. Great win!!!”

There’s nothing sweeter than victory. The Kentucky Wildcats walked away from Bud Walton Arena as winners.

It certainly seems like John Calipari’s ejection sparked a ferocious finish by the Wildcats on Saturday. Kentucky and Arkansas were engaged in a tough back-and-forth battle before the ejection.

But the Wildcats used Calipari’s forced exit as motivation to go out and win the game for their head coach.

The Wildcats are now 13-4 with an upcoming date against the Georgia Bulldogs next Tuesday.