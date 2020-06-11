A New John Calipari-NBA Coaching Rumor Has Surfaced

Last year, John Calipari agreed to a “lifetime” contract with the Kentucky Wildcats. Even though he hasn’t expressed any desire to leave one of the best programs in the history of college hoops, there are always a few rumors about him making the jump to the NBA.

Calipari didn’t have that much success in the NBA, winning 72 games in just a little over two years. It wasn’t until he went to Memphis where he really took off as an elite coach.

While there is no indication that Calipari wants to go back to the pros, Marc Berman of the New York Post doesn’t think people should rule that possibility out. After all, Coach Cal has a strong connection with Leon Rose, the new president of the Knicks.

Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown spoke to the New York Post about the chances of Calipari leaving for the Knicks. Simply put it, he doesn’t see it happening.

From the New York Post:

“I think he’s so happy where he is,” Brown told The Post from his East Hampton home. “He’s done such a great job and [is] so beloved there and he’s helping kids. Those things mean something to him. I know he’s been asked before to coach in the NBA a number of times. He hasn’t given it a second thought because of how comfortable he is where he is.”

New York has a few former Kentucky players on its team in Kevin Knox and Julius Randle. That being said, the franchise isn’t built to win right now.

Calipari can continue to lead the Wildcats to conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances as long as he’s there.

Do you think Calipari should leave Kentucky for the NBA?