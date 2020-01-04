John Calipari Offers New Injury Update For Ashton Hagans

Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans exited today’s win over Missouri with a concerning lower leg injury. He had to be helped to the locker room after getting hurt.

Hagans grabbed the back of his leg on a play where it didn’t appear anything major had gone wrong. Automatically, Kentucky fans feared the worst: Hagans had torn his Achilles.

In his post-game press conference, Wildcats head coach John Calipari admitted that he too had been worried Hagans damaged his Achilles. However, luckily that was not the case.

Calipari is calling Hagans’ problem a low-ankle injury.

Calipari says NOT Achilles for Hagans. "That was my one fear." It's an ankle. Low-ankle. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 4, 2020

Hagans entered today’s contest averaging 13.4 points and 7.3 assists per game. He was also shooting 84.1 percent on free throws.

Hagans produced seven points (all from the charity stripe), seven assists and five rebounds in today’s 71-59 win over Mizzou to begin conference play.