John Calipari Posts Heartfelt Message About Hayley Robic

Tragedy struck the Kentucky men’s basketball program today. On Wednesday night, news broke that Hayley Robic, daughter of longtime John Calipari assistant coach John Robic, had passed away.

Robic was diagnosed with liver cancer last fall. She battled the disease over the last few months, and had a tumor removed in emergency surgery after an emergency surgery. Unfortunately, on Friday, she passed away. She was just 27 years old.

John Robic has been one of John Calipari’s most trusted assistant coaches throughout his career. He coached under him at UMass, and rejoined him with Memphis in 2005. He’s been on his Memphis and Kentucky staffs ever since.

After Hayley’s passing was publicized last night, John Calipari took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message out about the horrible news. “We are all devastated and grieving over the loss of Coach Robic’s oldest daughter, Hayley,” he tweeted. “Please keep Robes and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

We are all devastated and grieving over the loss of Coach Robic’s oldest daughter, Hayley. Please keep Robes and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 9, 2020

In January, Hayley Robic announced that she needed a liver transplant. “These past several months have been the hardest of my life,” Hayley posted to her Instagram page. “After having emergency surgery, I’ve been diagnosed with liver cancer. Because of that, I will be getting a liver transplant and am in need of a donor. If you are interested in being tested to see if you’re a potential match, I’d be so grateful.”

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, after that message went out, over 1,000 people applied to be liver donors for Hayley, a truly remarkable reflection on the Kentucky community.

Our thoughts go out to John Robic and his family, and everyone else affected by her loss.