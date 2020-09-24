Charles Barkley and John Calipari represent Auburn and Kentucky respectively on and off the basketball court. But with their two schools facing off on the football field this week, Coach Cal proposed a wager with Sir Charles.

On Wednesday’s edition of NBA TNT Tip-Off, Barkley and Calipari starting trash-talking one another’s football teams. Calipari proposed that if the Wildcats lose, he’ll shave the beard he’s been growing since quarantine started. But if the Tigers lose, he wants Barkley to grow a beard in return.

“Charles, I’ll shave this beard if Auburn wins if you’ll grow a beard,” Calipari proposed. “What would your beard be? Would it be white (like mine)? You’re getting old Charles.”

“Cal, I’ve never grown a beard because I think America deserves to see the money maker,” Barkley replied. “I can’t grow a beard, I’m not gonna lie. I want people to see this beautiful face.”

“I’ve never grown a beard because I think America deserves to see the money maker.” Chuck & @UKCoachCalipari make a friendly wager ahead of the Kentucky/Auburn football game. 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/pLxjOMjYRu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 23, 2020

Charles Barkley was reluctant to accept the offer and didn’t actually agree to it. But it did lead to rampant speculation about what a bearded Barkley would look like.

Barkley has sported a mustache in the past, and often goes to work with 4 o’clock shadow. Rarely have we seen him with a full complement of hair on “the money maker.”

For that to be a factor though, Kentucky has to beat Auburn on the football field. The game will be played at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

Would you rather see John Calipari shave, or Charles Barkley grow a beard?