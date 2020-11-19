John Calipari Reacts To Former Kentucky Players Getting Drafted

Another year, another NBA Draft loaded with talented players from Kentucky. Since the draft was virtual this year, John Calipari had to congratulate his former players from his computer screen.

Calipari had produced 21 lottery picks since joining Kentucky, but this season he did not produce one. Nonetheless, he witnessed Tyrese Maxey get selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 21 overall pick.

Immediately after the Sixers made that selection, Calipari went on social media to share his thoughts on the move. He’s excited to see what Sam Cassell and Doc Rivers can do with Maxey from a developmental standpoint.

“The Sixers got an absolute steal in Tyrese Maxey,” Calipari said. “You’re going to love him, Philly!”

The @sixers got an absolute steal in @TyreseMaxey. You’re going to love him, Philly! He’s another one of our guys who is #BuiltDifferent! pic.twitter.com/ilfNfXXMb9 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 19, 2020

Just a few picks later in the first round, the New York Knicks acquired the rights to Immanuel Quickley.

“Immanuel Quickley. Player of the Year in our league. I didn’t start him the first five or six games because I was trying to get a three-guard rotation, and you know what? I was out of my mind,” Calipari said.

Coach Cal believes the Knicks have “someone special” in Quickley.

Knicks fans, listen to me: You’ve got someone special in @IQ_GodSon! And he’s going to keep getting better because he’s so driven. He’s #BuiltDifferent! pic.twitter.com/VBjeNjIlKk — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 19, 2020

Fast forward to the second round of the NBA Draft, and the Charlotte Hornets acquired the draft rights to Nick Richards. He took a few years to develop into a complete player in Lexington, but he became a force for Calipari’s squad.

The landing spot for Richards is ideal because he’ll get to team up with one of his former teammates.

“Charlotte, you’re getting a player who can defend, can shoot it and is getting better! And he’ll get to be with his big brother PJ Washington. Great pick!”

Congratulations @iamnickrichards!! Charlotte, you’re getting a player who can defend, can shoot it and is getting better! And he’ll get to be with his big brother @PJWashington. Great pick!#BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/VocBsTiSb1 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 19, 2020

Even though Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery and Nate Sestina weren’t drafted on Wednesday night, John Calipari had a message for them on Twitter.

“Ashton and EJ and Nate are going to have an opportunity with different teams. Maybe two-way contracts. Maybe free agency. But they’re going to have a chance. They’re having their own path.”

So happy for our three guys who were drafted tonight, but believe me when I say this: @H23Ash, @EJMontgomery23 and @NateSestina23 will have a chance to carve out their own path and they are fighters! Proud of all of my guys!#BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/vWd6A900dU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 19, 2020

Well, it didn’t take very long for them to find homes in the NBA.

Hagans signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Montgomery joined the Milwaukee Bucks, and Sestina received a contract from the Brooklyn Nets.

Congrats to all six Wildcats that achieved their dream of making it to the NBA.

[John Calipari]