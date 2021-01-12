Big Blue Nation is mourning the loss of former Kentucky baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan on Tuesday morning.

Jordan, a former walk-on for Kentucky basketball, has passed away at the age of 22 as Kentucky announced on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be announced.

John Calipari has released a new heartfelt statement following the tragic news. Take a look.

“Our hearts are broken today. We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan. It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team. We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you rest in peace.”

Ben Jordan clearly made a significant impact in the Kentucky community. He will be sorely missed.

Please keep the Jordan family in your thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/D99v3E9aDr — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 12, 2021

Ben Jordan spent the 2019-20 season with Kentucky basketball as a walk-on. His true passion was baseball, though. Jordan was a right-handed pitcher recovering from Tommy John surgery this off-season.

Our hearts are broken today. Rest easy, @ben3jordan. You will forever be part of us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/n94brIHb1B — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 12, 2021

Jordan will be remembered by his legacy left behind at Kentucky, both in the basketball and baseball programs.