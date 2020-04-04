John Calipari Reacts To Former Kentucky Coach’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Wildcats head coach John Calipari had an awesome reaction to former Kentucky head coach Eddie Sutton’s induction into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Sutton is one of college basketball’s all-time greats. The 84-year old had plenty of stops over a historic career, including four years with the Wildcats from 1985-89.

Calipari has immense respect for the now Hall of Fame inductee. The current Kentucky head coach had a heartfelt reaction to Saturday’s big news.

“Coach Sutton had a long and storied career, from Creighton to Arkansas to Kentucky and Oklahoma State before finishing up in San Francisco,” Calipari wrote on Twitter. “To do what he did at the level that he did for nearly 40 years as a head coach is special.”

Coach Sutton had a long and storied career, from Creighton to Arkansas to @KentuckyMBB and Oklahoma State before finishing up in San Francisco. To do what he did at the level that he did for nearly 40 years as a head coach is special. https://t.co/Cs0Pj0Re74 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 4, 2020

Sutton had a historic college basketball coaching career. His head coaching days got started at Creighton in 1969 and included stops at Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and San Francisco. All-in-all, Sutton was a college basketball head coach for 37 seasons.

Sutton spent just four years with the Kentucky Wildcats from 1985-89. The Hall of Fame coach led the Wildcats to a 32-4 record and Elite Eight appearance in his first season.

The Hall of Fame coach also led Arkansas (1978) and Oklahoma State (1995, 2004) to the Final Four.