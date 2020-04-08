John Calipari Reacts To Keion Brooks’ Decision To Return To Kentucky

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting freshman forward Keion Brooks would return to Kentucky for another season.

On Tuesday night, the program’s official Twitter account confirmed the news. Not long after the news was confirmed, head coach John Calipari reacted to Brooks’ decision.

Calipari made it clear he thinks Brooks made the right decision to return. He also thinks Brooks has what it takes to be a special player at the collegiate level.

“Keion Brooks improved as much as anyone on our team,” Calipari said in a statement. “This season was great for him. He learned about himself, he learned about the game and he learned about what it takes to be special. And let me say this: I truly believe Keion Brooks is going to be special!”

“Keion is one of the greatest kids we’ve had,” Calipari continued. “He’s got a caring heart, but on that court he has a competitive spirit with skills, length and athleticism that set him apart. He can play multiple positions on offense and defense because of that length and athleticism.”

Brooks appeared in all 31 games as a freshman for the Wildcats during the shortened 2019-20 season.

With plenty of talent leaving the Wildcats roster, Brooks will have plenty of playing time.