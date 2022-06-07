Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season.

Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.

After it was announced that Brooks is transferring to Washington, Kentucky head coach John Calipari went on Twitter to send well wishes to his former player.

"I want to wish @KeionB_12 the best as he finishes his career at Washington," Calipari wrote. "Keion gave his best to our program, was loyal, improved every year and was a great teammate. I have great respect for Washington and will be rooting for them and Keion - unless we have to play them."

It won't be easy replacing a player like Brooks, but the Wildcats do have plenty of talent on their roster for next season.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler are two of the top returning players for Kentucky. They'll be joined by a recruiting class that features Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston and Adou Thiero.

As for Washington's basketball program, it has to be thrilled that it landed a commitment from Brooks.