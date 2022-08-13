John Calipari Responds To Viral Comment From Mark Stoops

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 26: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rupp Arena on January 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, John Calipari referred to Kentucky as a "basketball school." That didn't sit well with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops.

At first, Stoops posted the following message on Twitter: "Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins."

Stoops made additional comments about Calipari on Saturday. He has decided to double down on his original stance.

“I don’t care about anyone’s program, I stay in my lane. But when you start talking about mine, and people I compete against, I’m going to defend my players…" Stoops said. "Don’t demean and distract from what we’ve done to get to this point.”

Shortly after Stoops made these remarks, Calipari went on Twitter to try to defuse this situation.

"I was told about comments Mark Stoops made in his press conference. I reached out to Mark Thursday & will try again," Calipari said. "Comparing our athletic dept. to others was my bad. I have supported Mark & the football team through good and bad. I will continue to support them & cheer them on."

Calipari added: "Now I’ll do what I’ve done for 30 years: Coach my team and block out the clutter."

The longer this feud goes on, the worse it looks for Kentucky.

Only time will tell if Stoops accepts Calipari's peace offering.