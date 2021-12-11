John Calipari Sends Heartfelt Message After Horrific Tornado In Kentucky

On Friday night a series of tornadoes devastated western Kentucky. According to a statement from Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, the death toll is staggering.

“We’re going to lose over 50 people, probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100,” Beshear said via the Courier Journal. “It’s devastating.”

Following the horrific scene that unfolded in Kentucky on Friday night into Saturday morning, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari took to Twitter with a message.

“We are devastated this morning seeing the images of what has happened in Western Kentucky and across our state,” Calipari said in a statement.

“We cannot imagine what you are going through,” the statement continued. “We stopped by the Grotto on the way to shoot-around to pray for everyone affected by last night. You are in our hearts.”

According to the report from the Courier Journal, over 70 in Kentucky lost their lives in a super outbreak of tornadoes across several states in 1974. The deadliest tornado event in state history occurred in Jefferson County in 1890. 76 Kentuckians lost their lives, according to the Weather Channel.

“This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history. And some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words,” Beshear said. “To all of our Kentucky families that are impacted by this, we want you to know that we are here for you, we love you, we are praying for you.”

