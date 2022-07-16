John Calipari Sends Heartfelt Message To Former Kentucky Star Keldon Johnson

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 05: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena on February 05, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with Keldon Johnson.

Johnson, a former first-round pick out of Kentucky, is coming off a breakout season where he averaged 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari took to social media to congratulate Johnson on his four-year extension.

"Congrats to Keldon Johnson on his new 4yr/$80 million contract with the Spurs," Calipari wrote. "Draft night was tough to sit through, but I told him that night that it was a blessing that he went to the Spurs…and it has been! Just talked to his dad Chris today and couldn’t be happier for them!"

Johnson was only at Kentucky for one season, but he certainly made the most of it.

During his freshman season, Johnson averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

After seeing how much Johnson improved this past NBA season, it's fair to say his future is bright.