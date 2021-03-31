UCLA is headed to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed, and the performance of sophomore shooting guard Johnny Juzang is a major reason why.

The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter is averaging 21.6 points per game in UCLA’s five NCAA Tournament wins. In last night’s Elite Eight victory over top-seeded Michigan, Juzang scored 28 of the Bruins’ 51 points.

Watching the California native succeed like this is probably bittersweet for a lot of Kentucky fans. Juzang spent his freshman season with the Wildcats in 2019-20 before transferring closer to home to continue his career.

However, Kentucky head coach John Calipari has nothing but well wishes for Juzang, and he shared them on Twitter this morning.

“Congratulations to @JohnnyJuzang for his performance last night and for this season,” Calipari wrote. “I’m so happy for him and the UCLA team/staff. Go win it all, Johnny! Always #LaFamilia and got a lot of people back here rooting for you!”

Fresh off another upset W, Juzang and his teammates have their work cut out for them on Saturday. They’re double-digit underdogs against undefeated Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed.

Tip time for that national semifinal between the Bruins and Bulldogs is set for 8:34 p.m. ET on CBS.