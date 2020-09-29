John Calipari’s Daughter, Erin, Fires Back At Louisville Coach Chris Mack

On Tuesday night, Louisville head coach Chris Mack took to Twitter with a strong message for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The two programs have been going back-and-forth in regard to their scheduled rivalry game. The game was scheduled to take place on December 12, but that has since changed.

Over the last few weeks, Mack and Calipari have exchanged jabs through the media. It was Mack’s turn on Tuesday when he suggested Kentucky backed out of the agreed upon date.

In a two minute video, Mack made his disappointment known. He suggested the Wildcats are at fault for the game not being plated when it was originally scheduled.

Not long after the video emerged, Calipari’s daughter, Erin, took to Twitter with a message for Mack.

“You could have just said yes we are going to do what they want. You didn’t have to whine for 3 min first,” she said on Twitter.

After firing at Kentucky’s rival, Erin provided some comedic relief saying she and her sister are used to their father getting his way.

“Also @MeganCalipari and I run a support group for begrudgingly doing what John wants. We have open enrollment going on right now,” she said.

Clearly the two programs are at odds over when and where the game should be played.

Basketball fans will be eagerly awaiting the next time they step on the court together.