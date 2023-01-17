John Wall Reveals His 'Dream School' Wasn't Kentucky

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In 2009, John Wall announced his commitment to Kentucky. Although he only spent one year in Lexington, it was a magical ride for anyone who watched the Wildcats play that season.

During an appearance on Theo Pinson's podcast, Wall revealed that Kentucky wasn't considered his "dream school."

Believe it or not, Wall wanted to play for North Carolina.

"I wanted to go to Carolina. That's my dream school," Wall said. "I'll tell you the story about that - a lot of people don't know that. They f---ed it up. They were the only one that could've gotten me to not play for Coach Cal."

Wall then revealed why he didn't choose North Carolina. He was insulted that Tyler Hansbrough wouldn't talk to him when he was on a visit.

Wall was named the SEC Player of the Year as a freshman. He averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Wildcats.

The Wizards went on to select Wall with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.