Update On Kahlil Whitney’s Plans After Leaving Kentucky

Kentucky lost Kahlil Whitney, a five-star member of the 2019 recruiting class, this week. The talented forward’s role had decreased in recent weeks, and he decided it was in his best interest to leave the program.

As of now, we don’t know what the future holds for Whitney. He chose Kentucky over a group including Georgetown, Illinois, and Oregon.

As the No. 11 overall recruit last year, Whitney will have plenty of suitors, should he choose to head to another college program.

At Kentucky, he averaged under 13 minutes per game, scoring 3.3 points and grabbing 1.7 rebounds per night.

It would make sense for him to find another college team, though that would probably require him to sit out a season. As an elite recruit, there’s a decent chance he only planned to stay a year or two before going to the NBA.

According to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels, transferring is his “first option,” but Kahlil Whitney and his family don’t have a list of schools yet, and they’re weighing other options as well.

Source: Former Kentucky forward Kahlil Whitney's first option is to transfer to a college, but "the family is taking in all the information." Am told a lot of schools have called, but he hasn't put together a list yet. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) January 26, 2020

Whitney will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft at the end of the year. With his lack of production, that would be a bit of a shot in the dark at this point.

We’ve seen other young players elect to skip college and play abroad, with the National Basketball League in Australia making a big play for talented young Americans as an alternative to college.

We’ll see what he and his family wind up deciding. Obviously this will be a huge decision for his future.

[Evan Daniels]