Kahlil Whitney ‘Leaning Towards’ Surprising Decision After Leaving Kentucky

When he elected to leave Kentucky, it was assumed that Kahlil Whitney would be heading to another college program. The former five-star saw his role decrease in his last few games with the Wildcats.

Whitney joined John Calipari’s program as the No. 11 recruit in the country. It is pretty common for recruits of that caliber to make the jump to the NFL after just one season in Coach Cal’s program, though Whitney did not make the same impact as the one-and-dones of yesteryears. He played in every game during his time at UK, but averaged under 13 minutes per game, putting up an average of 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

After the decision, there was an inkling that Whitney’s next step might be a less conventional. Per 247’s Evan Daniels, transferring to a new school was his “first option,” but that he was exploring others as well. We’ve seen players jump from high school to European or Australian leagues, or elect to leave college early with the knowledge that they are likely G-League bound, and enter the NBA Draft.

It is unclear what Kahlil Whitney’s draft stock might be after such limited success at Kentucky during his short stint, but transferring would require him to sit out for a season, unless he was to be granted an unlikely waiver to play for a new program right away. As a result, it looks like things have shifted, and he’s now leaning towards making the leap and testing his odds in the NBA Draft.

247Sports‘ Evan Daniels has the new update:

Whitney, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward, announced he would transfer from Kentucky on Jan. 24.

Obviously we’re months away from a deadline for Whitney’s decision, and he can change his mind. If he’s willing to risk a stint in the G-League, something that has become more common for young players, even those who are drafted relatively high, it could e preferable to him than waiting until 2021-22 to play in college again.

