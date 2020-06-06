Former Kentucky LB Kash Daniel Explains Kyle Trask Incident From 2019

The Florida-Kentucky rivalry hasn’t been much of a rivalry at all, at least on the football field. A whole lot of fuel was added to the flame last season, though, after Kash Daniel’s infamous dirty play on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

For those who watched Kentucky-Florida last season, you’ll remember this play well. During a play, Daniel grabbed Trask’s foot at the bottom of the pile and proceeded to viciously twist it. The dirty play made plenty of headlines in the sports world.

Daniel has been asked about the play plenty of times over the past few months. He’s now addressed the incident once again in an interview with Saturday Down South.

Kash Daniel regrets the play, as he’s stated multiple times. But the former Kentucky linebacker also claims he doesn’t “remember it happening.”

We had an honest, real conversation with Kash Daniel about: -Battling depression

-His regret about the Kyle Trask play

-Athletes dealing w/ mental health

-Much more We've also got takes on Jake Fromm's mistake and Stump Marler for Casual Friday. Listen: https://t.co/R9248yAind pic.twitter.com/YMOObrAQl3 — SDS Podcast (@TheSDSPod) June 5, 2020

“It was one of those moments when I just blacked out,” Daniel said on the Saturday Down South podcast. “Honest to God, I really don’t remember it happening. I was just caught up in the moment. There’s no other excuse for it. It was stupid. It was bulls—. Ultimately, I felt really bad about it.”

There’s no doubt Daniel regrets what he did. He’s admitted his mistake plenty of times, and has apologized for the incident. Hopefully, he’ll avoid dirty plays moving forward.

His football career may be over, though. Daniel went undrafted in April and has yet to sign a undrafted free-agent deal in the NFL.

As for Trask, he returns to the Gators in 2020. Florida enters this season as one of the favorites in the SEC East.

