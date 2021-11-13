Kentucky Announces Key Player Suffered “Likely” Season-Ending Injury

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats received devastating injury news on Saturday afternoon.

Just two games into the 2021-22 season, Kentucky has already “likely” lost a key player for the rest of the season. That player is Iowa transfer CJ Frederick.

Frederick will undergo surgery on his left hamstring this week. He will most likely miss the rest of the season, hurting Kentucky’s aspirations in the process.

“Kentucky men’s basketball guard CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery this week to repair a left hamstring injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season,” the team announced via UKathletics.com. “… Fredrick, who transferred from Iowa following the 2020-21 year, entered this season as the nation’s leading returner in career 3-point field-goal percentage (46.6%) with a minimum of 150 attempts.”

CJ Fredrick will undergo surgery this week to repair a hamstring injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. "I appreciate all the support of #BBN during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back."https://t.co/R20iaxAMJG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 13, 2021

CJ Frederick is one of the best perimeter shooters in college basketball and figured to be a key player for the Wildcats this season. Unfortunately, Kentucky will be without him.

Frederick is understandably devastated, but he has confidence in the Wildcats the rest of this season.

“This news hurts so much because I love this team and we have a great group of guys,” Fredrick said. “I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends and family that will get me back where I need to be. We have a very special team this season and I will do whatever I can to support the team. I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be for next season. I appreciate all the support of Big Blue Nation during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back.”

Kentucky is off to a 1-1 start after falling 79-71 to Duke last Tuesday and then beating Robert Morris 100-60 Friday night.

The Wildcats will next play Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.