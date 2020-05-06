Kentucky Assistant Named Candidate For Head Coaching Job

The Spun

Kentucky's coaching staff and players lined up.

Earlier this offseason, Wake Forest shook up the college basketball coaching landscape by firing then-head coach Danny Manning.

The Demon Deacons wasted little time finding a new head coach. Just a few days after firing Manning, the school hired Steve Forbes as the team’s new head coach.

Forbes previously coached at East Tennessee State, which meant that program now has an opening. On Wednesday morning, college basketball insider Evan Daniels named three finalists for the ETSU job.

Interim head coach Jason Shay, New Mexico State coach Chris Jans and Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus are reportedly the three finalists. Interviews reportedly took place over the weekend.

Shay is the early frontrunner for the job, which makes sense given his experience within the program.

Jans, meanwhile, has led New Mexico State for three seasons, losing no more than six games in any season. He’s racked up an impressive 82-17 overall record and 42-3 record within the Western Athletic Conference.

As for Justus, he’s been considered for head coaching jobs in the past. Earlier this year, he was in contention for the UNC-Wilmington head coaching gig.

He’s been a solid recruiter for the Wildcats over the past few seasons.

Who is the best fit at ETSU?

