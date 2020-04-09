Kentucky Basketball Insider Hints At Roster Addition

John Calipari and the Wildcats are undergoing major roster overhaul this offseason. But help may be on the way for the 2020-21 season.

Many expect Kentucky to lose its entire 2019-20 starting five to the NBA this offseason. The Wildcats also lost forward Johnny Juzang to the NCAA transfer portal – who announced his transfer decision on Thursday. It’s safe to say UK needs help this off-season.

Fortunately, Coach Cal has the best ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle heading to Lexington for this upcoming season. Additionally, the Wildcats may be adding a transfer to the roster, maybe even as soon as tomorrow.

Kentucky reporter Matt Jones dropped an intriguing nugget on Twitter Thursday afternoon, as seen below. Now, let the speculation begin as to who will be joining the Wildcats in coming days.

I expect John Calipari to add a player to his roster very soon, likely tomorrow — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 9, 2020

The possibilities here are seemingly endless. But Purdue’s Matt Haarms – who just recently opted to transfer away from the Boilermakers – could be the player Jones is referring to here.

Kentucky’s done a superb job at adding talented transfer bigs over the past few years. Haarms could provide an instant impact for the Wildcats in the 2020 season as he will be immediately eligible for the next school of his choice.

Kentucky fans will find out in coming days which player will be joining the Wildcats for the 2020 season.