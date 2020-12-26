The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Kentucky’s 6th Straight Loss

Kentucky guard BJ Boston drives to the rim.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 26: Brandon Boston Jr #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on December 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This nightmare season continues for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they just lost their sixth game in a row. We’re not kidding, John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball squad hasn’t won a game since its Nov. 29 matchup with Morehead State.

Kentucky has lost to elite programs like Kansas and North Carolina, but it has also come up short against Georgia Tech and Richmond. For once, the Wildcats are not playing up to their potential.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio didn’t hold back when talking about the team’s loss to Louisville this afternoon. He called out a few players who just aren’t living up to the hype in Lexington.

“Kentucky’s supposedly best players just aren’t playing like it,” Jones tweeted. “Kudos to (Davion) Mintz, (Isaiah) Jackson, (Jacob) Toppin, (Lance) Ware and (Devin) Askew for bringing it but as long as UK doesn’t get what it needs from (Brandon) Boston, (Terrence) Clarke and (Olivier) Sarr, it doesn’t matter.”

While the majority of Kentucky analysts and fans are frustrated with this 1-6 start to the season, the rest of the country is poking fun at the program’s recent downfall.

Here’s one of the many jokes being made about the Wildcats this afternoon:

Some people are simply shocked by this start to the season for Kentucky.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein recently tweeted “Things you didn’t think you’d tweet: Kentucky is 1-6.”

The Wildcats will try to snap their losing streak next Saturday when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

It’s been a miserable season for Kentucky basketball thus far, but a win to start off its SEC schedule would help boost the team’s morale.


