Kentucky Basketball Reportedly Hires New Assistant Coach

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky's basketball program took a slight hit earlier this year when it lost assistant coach Jai Lucas to Duke. On Tuesday, however, the team filled that void.

According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Kentucky is hiring Oklahoma associate head coach K.T. Turner as its third assistant coach.

Tucker added that John Calipari wanted a player-development specialist with ties to Lone Star State. Turner certainly checks meets those requirements since he was an associate head coach at SMU and Texas.

It's also worth noting that Turner has been recommended by a few current and former head coaches.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart referred to Turner as the "best assistant I’ve ever been around."

Over the course of his coaching career, Turner has helped out programs land marquee recruits.

Turner should help Kentucky continue recruiting at a high level, albeit that was never in doubt.