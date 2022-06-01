Longtime College Basketball Reporter Announces He's Retiring

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 01: A general view of Rupp Arena home of the Kentucky Wildcats during the exhibition game against the Transylvania Pioneers at Rupp Arena on November 1, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the best college basketball reporters in the business is ready to ride off into the sunset. Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader is retiring, effective July 1.

Tipton called his career a "great adventure," saying he felt like he had "intense" interest in Kentucky's basketball program from the very beginning of his career.

"I feel very fortunate and I did feel fortunate from the beginning. You want to cover a beat where there’s that intense interest," Tipton said, via Kentucky Sports.

Tipton had a remarkable career, earning his spot in the United States Basketball Writers Hall of Fame and Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari had nothing but positive things to say about Tipton's career this Wednesday.

“Jerry Tipton has been synonymous with Kentucky basketball for 40 years and that should be applauded,” Calipari said. “He’s never been afraid to ask tough questions, even when I might not have liked it! But his dedication to the Lexington community and unwavering work ethic has resulted in a Hall of Fame career. I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Tipton was known for asking the tough questions throughout his career. He was truly dedicated to getting to the bottom of every story.