Kentucky Basketball Teases New Uniform For 2022-23 Season

The college basketball season is still several months away, but it appears the Kentucky Wildcats are already amped up for this fall.

On Friday morning, Kentucky's official Twitter account shared a video of several uniforms. The caption for the tweet said: "Coming This Fall."

The graphic that Kentucky shared showed a few white jerseys, a black checkered uniform, a blue jersey with a bold UK on the front, and some of the program's more basic looks.

Judging by this video, it seems like Kentucky will unveil new uniforms in the coming months. At least that's what most fans believe.

"I cannot wait," one fan tweeted. "Also, I thought that first image was going to be the new ones and I’d be 100% ok with that."

There are plenty of Kentucky fans that believe the program can use a new look for the 2022-23 season.

"This video really opened my eyes to the fact that Kentucky’s uniforms have gotten considerably worse with each new iteration," a Kentucky fan wrote.

There is currently no official release date for Kentucky's new uniforms.