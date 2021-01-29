Kentucky Basketball’s Game vs. No. 5 Texas Canceled Due To Outbreak

Kentucky basketball is going on a 48-hour pause due to COVID-19 issues within the program. That means that Saturday’s game against the No. 5 Texas Longhorns has been canceled.

Kentucky is having a dreadful season so far, sitting at 5-10 on the year, and 4-4 record in the SEC. The Wildcats aren’t totally out of things yet—they’re extremely talented and we’ve seen John Calipari team’s peak late in the season. However, losing the Texas game means losing an opportunity at a huge win.

“I’m not willing to write Kentucky’s obituary unless the Wildcats lose on Saturday to Texas,” ESPN‘s Joe Lunardi said earlier in the week. “If that game was to somehow fall into the win column, a path remains — however narrow — for Kentucky to receive positive at-large consideration. It’s a high-level, non-conference win the Cats simply must have.”

Now, that “must-have” game is off the schedule. Kentucky has chances for some ranked wins down the line, but a path to the NCAA Tournament is growing very murky, unless the Wildcats can win the SEC Tournament.

Our game vs. @TexasMBB set for tomorrow has been canceled. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority. ➡️ https://t.co/JmkjNt9k2c pic.twitter.com/er9fO5OieP — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 29, 2021

This is the first Kentucky basketball game canceled for issues within the Wildcats program this year. The team has had to postpone games against Detroit-Mercy and South Carolina due to COVID-19 issues within those opponents, but dates have not been decided.

This game has been outright canceled, so there won’t be a makeup date for the Wildcats and Longhorns, unfortunately for Calipari and his team.

Kentucky’s next scheduled game is on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at No. 12 Missouri. It is unclear whether the 48-hour pause will give the ‘Cats enough time to get that game played.