Late Friday afternoon, a report emerged saying that a Kentucky football player had been hospitalized in Cincinnati.

According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio, linebacker Chris Oats is in the hospital. Details of his condition remain scarce a day later, but it is said to be a “serious medical issue.”

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops took to Twitter with a statement on Oats. Stoops did not offer an update on his condition, but asked for thoughts and prayers for both Oats and his family.

“#BBN, we hope you’ll join us in keeping Chris Oats and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Stoops said. “He’s in the hospital due to a medical issue we can confirm isn’t related to COVID 19.”

“He’s expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future, but beyond that his family has requested that their privacy be respected during this time.”

#BBN, we hope you’ll join us in keeping @christopheroats and his family in your thoughts and prayers. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) May 23, 2020

Oats joined the Wildcats as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit was the third-highest rated recruit in Kentucky’s class.

He appeared in 12 of 13 games as a sophomore last season. During his second season with the team, he racked up 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Oats appeared in 25 of the team’s 26 games. He was expected to take on an even larger role during the 2020 season.