Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Reveals Mindset Amid NIL Drama

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats protests a call during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Commonwealth Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This week, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops appeared on KSR to discuss the future of his program.

During his appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio, Stoops discussed the impact that name, image and likeness deals have had on college football.

With coaches around the country asking for more money from boosters, Stoops revealed that he's ready to "fight the fight" for the Wildcats.

"I’m just saying, well respected, good coaches out there that are publicly saying ‘Yeah, we need money.’ So I’m not gonna sit on the bench anymore," Stoops said, via On3. "I also was on the record three, four, five months ago saying hey listen, whatever it takes. I’m gonna fight the fight. I’m gonna fight the fight. And I’m gonna fight the fight the best we can and we’re gonna have the same look. We’re gonna be the same tough, scrappy, physical football team that you always see. And we’re not gonna change. And I want players that come here because they want to earn it. And yes, I wanna help them earn it. I want a fund there [that has money]. You know what I mean? I want them to be able to do it because they deserve that. I don’t want guys that want a handout."

Stoops has been very productive at Kentucky over the past four years. In 2021, he led the program to a 10-3 record.

Kentucky's football program may not have the funds that an Alabama or Texas A&M may have, but Stoops is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure the playing field is as even as possible.

Only time will tell if Stoops can get Kentucky's boosters to properly fund his football team.