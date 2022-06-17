Kentucky Fans Aren't Happy With Shaedon Sharpe Today

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 12: Shaedon Sharpe #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during halftime against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Though he enrolled at Kentucky in January, five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe never played a game for the Wildcats. There was some hope he'd play college hoops next season, but he ultimately declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sharpe decided in late May that he'd keep his name in the pool for this year's draft.

On Friday, the former Kentucky recruit was asked about the way his career in Lexington played out. He made it clear that he doesn't really have any regrets.

"Like I said before, everything happens for a reason. So I really don't regret [not] playing. I'm working out for NBA teams now. So I guess I did something right."

Sharpe also commented on his decision to not play a single game for Kentucky.

"I did talk to Cal about it, my coach, trainer, even my parents. But, at the end of the day, it was my decision to not play."

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, it's fair to say Kentucky fans aren't happy with Sharpe's comments.

"I don't know if I’ve ever seen someone in need of a much better PR team than this dude," one fan tweeted.

"This is disappointing," another fan wrote.

Despite how bizarre this past year has been for Sharpe, he's expected to be a lottery pick. In fact, some mock drafts have him going well inside the top 10.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23.