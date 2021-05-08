SEC Football Assistant Coach Reportedly Arrested For Drunk Driving

Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested early on Saturday morning by the Erlanger Police Department.

Bouknight was reportedly booked in the Kenton County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as possession of an open alcohol beverage container in his vehicle.

Multiple reports state that Bouknight was driving 26 miles per hour over the speed limit when he was pulled over on Saturday morning. As of now, he’s scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

Kentucky is aware of this incident involving Bouknight. A spokeswoman for the Wildcats told the Courier Journal that this matter will be handled internally.

Bouknight joined Kentucky’s coaching staff back in March of 2020. Before making his way over to Lexington, he spent a year with the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon had a prolific passing attack under Bouknight, as his receiving corps had 298 receptions for 3,615 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2019. Prior to his stint at Oregon, Bouknight served as an assistant coach for Texas Tech and Utah State.

Kentucky has a lot of talent at wide receiver this year, especially after landing two marquee transfers in Tre’Von Morgan and Wan’Dale Robinson. However, that unit could take a major hit depending on what happens with Bouknight this offseason.

We’ll provide additional updates on Bouknight’s situation when they’re available.