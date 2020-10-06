Kentucky Football Coach Responds To Paul Finebaum’s Comment

Kentucky football entered the 2020 season with high hopes, but the Wildcats are 0-2 after a heartbreaking loss last weekend.

Kentucky lost to Ole Miss 42-41 in overtime, a missed extra point in the extra session being the difference. In Week 1, the Wildcats lost to Auburn by two touchdowns.

This week, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum sounded the death knell for the Kentucky football season, saying it is officially time to focus on basketball in Lexington. Wildcats assistant coach Vince Marrow disagrees.

Marrow took to Twitter today to respond to Finebaum’s jab, saying it is up to the UK players and coaches to prove people wrong.

“Wow @UKFootball you just got called out,” Marrow tweeted. “I believe in this staff and players so lets do what we do best block out the noise and let’s go to work. This isn’t the first time we had to SHUT people up. Go Big Blue.”

Unfortunately for Kentucky, things don’t get much easier on the schedule. After hosting Mississippi State this weekend, the Wildcats have to travel to play Tennessee before returning home to host Georgia.

Alabama and Florida also wait down the road. Due to this rugged schedule, an 0-2 start could spiral into something much worse if UK isn’t careful.