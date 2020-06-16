Kentucky Football Has Moved The Date Of Its Season Opener

The ongoing public health crisis has sent the sports world for a loop. One of horse racing’s biggest events, the Kentucky Derby, has already been bumped back to September.

The Sept. 5 new date for the Derby put that hallowed event in the Bluegrass State up against Kentucky football’s home opener. The Wildcats are set to host Eastern Michigan.

In case there was any confusion over which event takes precedence, it was cleared up today. Kentucky football announced that the home opener at Kroger Field is being moved up to Thursday, Sept. 3 to clear the way for the Derby.

Thursday night games are not too rare, especially during Week 1 of the season. Kentucky isn’t as familiar with them though. The Wildcats last played on Thursday in 2015, and have done so eight times in total in the modern college football era, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

𝘍𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 – 𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩. 3

– 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀 – @UKFootball vs. Eastern Michigan in Kroger Field on @SECNetwork https://t.co/8sRTfnNbQa pic.twitter.com/rzal8vkb1I — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 16, 2020

The Louisville Cardinals had already scheduled their Week 1 home game for Thursday, Sept. 3. They host NC State.

The September edition of The Run for the Roses will be the 146th in the history of the event. This will be the first time since 1945, at the end of World War II, that it isn’t being held on the first Saturday in May.

The Derby also won’t be the first leg of the Triple Crown this year. All three races have been moved, but the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, NY was bumped back the least amount of time, to June 20. The Kentucky Derby will take place months later in September, while the Preakness Stakes will now finish things up on Oct. 3.

With the extra time between races, this will be one of the most unique Triple Crown years in a long time.