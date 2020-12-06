SEC Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday Morning

Kentucky football has fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran, the program announced moments ago.

Gran had been the OC of the Wildcats since 2016. He arrived in Lexington after three seasons at Cincinnati and also had coordinating experience at Florida State.

From 2016-19, Gran helped Kentucky reach four-straight bowl games, including a 10-win season in 2018 which included a victory in the Citrus Bowl. It was just the third double-digit win campaign in program history.

However, in 2020, the Wildcat offense has taken a step back as the team has slipped to 4-6. In its last four losses, Kentucky has scored 26 total points.

In addition to Gran, Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw has also been fired by head coach Mark Stoops.

Despite the down season, we’d expect Gran to attract plenty of attention on the open market, if not as an offensive coordinator candidate than definitely as a position coach.

In the meantime, Stoops will try to reinvent his offense heading into 2021.