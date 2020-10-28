SEC Quarterback Has Missed Back-To-Back Practices This Week

Kentucky football has one of its biggest games of the year coming up, with a home game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Based on reports, it sounds like quarterback Terry Wilson‘s status may be in question.

Kentucky’s offense has really struggled so far this season. They’re averaging 24.4 points per game, and scored just 10 points last weekend in a loss to Mizzou.

Wilson has 602 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception through the air, along with 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His six yards per passing attempt is pretty pedestrian, and some believe his play has limited the offense a bit.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Wilson has missed the last two days of practice. Joey Gatewood, a transfer from Auburn and Wilson’s main backup, and Beau Allen have taken the reps ahead of the Auburn game. Gatewood is 2-for-5 for 18 yards this season so far.

Via KSR, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said that he’s confident in the two backups moving forward, if Terry Wilson can’t go. The unspecified injury that the starting quarterback is dealing with has been described as minor by head coach Mark Stoops.

When healthy, Wilson has been Kentucky’s starter for the last three seasons. That was put into doubt on Monday when the depth chart was released with an “or” next to his name and Joey Gatewood’s. The Auburn transfer took snaps in three series Saturday at Missouri. Even though he did not stuff the stat sheet, Gran liked what he saw from Gatewood in a limited capacity. “I thought he was good. He looked comfortable,” Gran said. “I liked his eyes in the huddle. He’s got a little bit of the Stevie Johnson deal, you know? He, it just doesn’t faze him. He was excited and I wished — we had a drop ball for the kid. The reads… two reads he could’ve made a little bit different, but he made two reads that were really good. For his first go at it, I was really excited for him and I’m excited about where he’s going right now from yesterday and today.”

He also left the door open for Allen, a true freshman, to start Saturday’s game against Georgia football. Facing one of the sport’s best defenses would be an extremely tough spot for the true freshman.

We should find out more when Kentucky football practice today rolls around, and whether Wilson is active or not. Saturday’s game in Lexington kicks off at noon.

