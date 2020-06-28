SEC Star Quarterback Gives Big Update On Health

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson posted a big update on his health Saturday evening.

Wilson missed the majority of the 2019-20 season with an injury. The dual-threat quarterback tore his patellar tendon in his knee in a Week 2 victory over Eastern Michigan. Wilson underwent surgery to repair the knee in late Sept. of last year.

Wilson’s injury subsequently opened the door for Lynn Bowden. The versatile athlete moved over from wide receiver to quarterback and had a breakout season, primarily utilizing his legs to lead the Wildcats to an 8-5 season.

With Bowden off the NFL, Kentucky will likely turn back to Wilson – that is, if he can return healthy from his injury. The Kentucky quarterback offered a big update on his health Saturday evening. Wilson announced he’s back and healthy for the upcoming season in his most recent tweet.

And I can finally say I’m back! And healthy!! Been a long road.. *3 is ready for the tour 😈 https://t.co/kKbZleXXXP — Terry Wilson (@TerryTouchdown3) June 28, 2020

Wilson was huge for the Wildcats in 2018, leading the team to 10 wins compared to just three losses. Kentucky defeated Penn State in VRBO Citrus Bowl that season, capping off one of the better years in recent school history.

No. 3 had a whirlwind collegiate career prior to his arrival at Kentucky. The former four-star recruit spent his first year at Oregon, but transferred after losing the quarterback competition to recent sixth-overall NFL Draft pick Justin Herbert. Wilson proceeded to go the JUCO route, playing for JUCO powerhouse Garden City. After one year at Garden City, Wilson landed at Kentucky.

The Wildcats could be a sleeper team to watch out of the SEC with Wilson back under center.

