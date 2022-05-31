Kentucky Hires New Assistant: College Basketball World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 29: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Houston Cougars during the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari has filled out his staff with the hiring of Oklahoma assistant K.T. Turner.

Turner takes the place of Jai Lucas, who left the Wildcats earlier this offseason to join Jon Scheyer's staff at Duke. The Manhattan, Kansas native has almost two decades of college coaching experience.

Before spending the 2021-22 season as Porter Moser's associate head coach at OU, Turner worked at Texas in 2020-21. Prior to that, he was an assistant at SMU for seven years and served on Gregg Marshall's staff at Wichita State in 2012-13.

It seems like the early reaction to news of this hire has been mostly positive on social media.

At Kentucky, Turner joins Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman in support of Calipari.

His ties to the state of Texas will be critical, as the Wildcats have recruited the Lone Star State frequently in recent years.