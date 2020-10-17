Coach Cal Fired Up After Kentucky’s Destruction Of Tennessee

For the first time since 1984, Kentucky football came out of Neyland Stadium with a win. It was an emphatic one, too; the Wildcats dominated Tennessee en route to a 34-7 win.

Kentucky football is on a definite upswing over the last few years. Winning at Tennessee, a place UK plays every other year, remained a major hurdle. Even through the Vols’ long term struggles, they’ve always had Kentucky’s number, especially at home.

Among those celebrating the UK win today is Wildcats men’s basketball coach John Calipari. He’s always been good about supporting the school’s other teams. Today, he sent out a tweet celebrating the team’s big win, ahead of his own program’s practice today.

Kentucky’s defense was absolutely dominant today, limiting the Vols to 287 total yards. The Wildcats turned Tennessee over four times, scoring back-to-back pick sixes n the early second quarter. The team scored 17 points off turnovers in the first half. Calipari would obviously love to see his team bring some of that same energy in getting prepared for their season today.

Just saw a great performance at Tennessee by @UKFootball. Congratulations to @UKCoachStoops and his men. Now on to our second practice today. Developing new habits and getting into great shape is never easy but we’re on a great path!!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 17, 2020

Kentucky moves to 2-2 with today’s win against No. 18 Tennessee.

The Wildcats were competitive to start the season, but fell to Auburn 29-13, and had a really tough 42-41 loss to Ole Miss. The defense has really dialed things up these last two weeks, shutting out Mississippi State on offense last weekend in a 24-2 win.

Mark Stoops’ team could put together a nice season here, though it’ll be well earned. Top 10 Alabama, Georgia, and Florida teams still lurk, with two of the three games coming on the road. Kentucky is at Missouri, which has also been a pleasant surprise this season, next week.

