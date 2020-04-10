John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats already have a strong recruiting class heading to Lexington in 2020. But they’re about to add one of the top grad transfers out there as well.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Creighton grad transfer Davion Mintz announced he is committing to Kentucky. The move comes after Mintz missed the entire 2019-20 season with an injury.

When healthy though, Mintz has put up decent numbers. As a junior at Creighton, Mintz started 35 games and averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Mintz adds a veteran presence at guard for a team that is going to need to replace Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, and possibly Immanuel Quickley. That’s two to three new starters that Coach Cal needs to replace – and a task that becomes harder with all college athletics suspended until further notice.

BBN !!! I’M READY – LETS GOOO 🕺🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/zTrVRgqndt — Davion Mintz (@deemintz1) April 10, 2020

As of writing, the Wildcats now have 11 players on their roster for next season. That gives them space to add one or two more.

247Sports reported that the Wildcats have already reached out to Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms.

If Kentucky can land the 7-foot-2 center, they may see a big bump in the rankings heading into next season.

What kind of impact do you see Davion Mintz having as a Kentucky grad transfer?