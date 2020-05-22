Late Friday afternoon, a report emerged saying that a Kentucky football player had been hospitalized.

According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio, linebacker Chris Oats is in the hospital. Details of his condition remain scarce, but it is said to be a “serious medical issue.”

Oats’ family confirmed the medical issue is not related to coronavirus. The statement from the family also said Oats will enter a rehabilitation center “in the near future.”

Kentucky released the following statement to Kentucky Sports Radio regarding Oats’ condition.

Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Chris expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.

Oats joined the Wildcats as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The former four-star recruit was the third-highest rated recruit in Kentucky’s class.

He appeared in 12 of 13 games as a sophomore last season. During his second season with the team, he racked up 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, Oats appeared in 25 of the team’s 26 games. He was expected to take on an even larger role during the 2020 season.

Our thoughts are with the Oats family and Kentucky community at this time.